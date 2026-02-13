Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 188.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $21,916,000. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 66,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,722,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $393.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.47.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $340.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.28 and its 200 day moving average is $337.75. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $369.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

Featured Stories

