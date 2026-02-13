LSV Asset Management Has $101.28 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. $MAT

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,017,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,172 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Mattel were worth $101,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth $55,651,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $6,260,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Mattel by 37.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 318,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 86,207 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 221.0% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 38,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the second quarter worth about $726,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 7.44%.Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Mattel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

