Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. $FDP Holdings Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,290 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $60,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth approximately $836,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 11.4% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 83,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.1% in the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 132,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ghazaleh Mohammad Abu sold 28,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $1,097,198.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,962,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,648,646.08. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.2%

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. The company offers a wide range of products including bananas, pineapples, melons, grapes and avocados, along with value-added items such as fruit salads, vegetable trays and snack packs under the Del Monte® brand.

Founded in 1989 as a spin-off from Del Monte, Fresh Del Monte has developed a global supply chain that spans production farms, ripening facilities and packaging centers across Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

Featured Articles

