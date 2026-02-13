LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,436,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675,426 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Energizer worth $85,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Energizer by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Energizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Energizer by 92.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energizer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $19.00 target price on Energizer in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $171,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 464,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,954,250.79. The trade was a 2.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,000. The trade was a 150.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $449,240. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energizer Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:ENR opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 143.24% and a net margin of 7.11%.The firm had revenue of $778.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

