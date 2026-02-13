LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 813,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,494 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $63,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 50.0% during the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 253.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Whirlpool from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $85.43.

Whirlpool Stock Down 2.6%

Whirlpool stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $111.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.