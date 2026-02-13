Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $80,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 79.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:ATGE opened at $92.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average of $118.96. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.26 and a 52 week high of $156.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $503.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.72 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 13.41%.The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-8.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is a leading provider of postsecondary education and professional development solutions. Through a network of brands and institutions, the company delivers degree programs and continuing education in high-demand fields such as healthcare, business, technology and the sciences. Adtalem’s offerings span campus-based and online formats, catering to diverse learner needs and career stages.

The company’s portfolio includes Chamberlain University, which specializes in nursing and healthcare; Carrington College, offering career-focused programs in allied health, business and trades; Walden University, a fully online institution for graduate and undergraduate degrees; and a suite of medical and veterinary schools, including Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, both located in the Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.