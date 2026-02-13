LSV Asset Management Has $88.93 Million Stock Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. $CSGS

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,357 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $88,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 36,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 30.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 344.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 377,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after acquiring an additional 84,240 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded CSG Systems International to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $79.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $323.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.25 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.32%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS) is a global provider of business support systems and digital monetization solutions designed for communications and media service providers. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the company delivers a suite of subscription billing, customer care, revenue management and digital commerce offerings that enable operators to launch, manage and monetize connectivity, entertainment and IoT services. CSG’s software platforms are built to support high-volume transaction processing, real-time rating and modern customer engagement capabilities.

Since its incorporation in 1982, CSG has expanded its footprint across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.