Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 412.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 490 to GBX 500 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trainline from GBX 230 to GBX 215 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 421 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 200.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 197.26 and a 12-month high of GBX 371.80. The company has a market capitalization of £761.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 213.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 246.95.

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

As most rail and coach tickets continue to be sold offline at the station, and as customers and governments commit to more environmentally friendly modes of travel, we see significant growth opportunities for Trainline over the long term.

