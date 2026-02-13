Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT) Short Interest Down 35.2% in January

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 84,740 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the January 15th total of 130,754 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,852 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,852 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Australian Oilseeds in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

COOT stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Australian Oilseeds has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Australian Oilseeds Limited (Nasdaq: COOT) is an Australia-based plant-based ingredients company specializing in the cultivation, processing and distribution of functional food seeds. The company’s core product lines include organic and non-GMO chia, hemp, quinoa and buckwheat seeds, as well as derived powders, oils and protein concentrates. Operating from its processing facility in New South Wales, Australian Oilseeds oversees its supply chain from local farmer partnerships through to finished ingredients for food manufacturers and health-oriented brands.

Product applications span the nutritional supplement, functional food and plant-based protein markets, with clients in Australia, North America, Europe and Asia.

