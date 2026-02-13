Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

Diamcor Mining Trading Down 13.8%

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc is a Canada-based natural diamond producer primarily engaged in the recovery of alluvial diamonds from its Krone-Endora at Venetia project in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa. The company focuses on the exploration, development and operation of a gravel wash plant that processes material from historic alluvial diamond deposits located on De Beers’ Venetia Mine concession. Diamcor’s operations are designed to recover gem-quality rough diamonds of various sizes and qualities for the global diamond market.

The company employs a combination of dry screening, dense media separation and X-ray diamond recovery (“XRT”) technology to maximize diamond liberation and improve overall recovery rates.

