Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Freedom Capital

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Freedom Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STRT. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Strattec Security in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Strattec Security Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $364.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74. Strattec Security has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $92.50.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.78. Strattec Security had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $137.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strattec Security

In other news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 3,000 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $199,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,252.40. The trade was a 20.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the third quarter worth $2,891,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the second quarter worth $370,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strattec Security this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded STRT from a “hold” to a “strong?buy” and highlighted the company as a short?term momentum candidate — this upgrade and related coverage are likely supporting investor demand. Zacks/TickerReport Upgrade

Zacks upgraded STRT from a “hold” to a “strong?buy” and highlighted the company as a short?term momentum candidate — this upgrade and related coverage are likely supporting investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published two bullish writeups arguing STRT is a solid growth name (three reasons to think “yes”) and that recent price strength could be sustainable — positive thematic coverage that can attract growth/momentum buyers. Zacks Growth Article

Zacks published two bullish writeups arguing STRT is a solid growth name (three reasons to think “yes”) and that recent price strength could be sustainable — positive thematic coverage that can attract growth/momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Zacks’ momentum screen piece highlighting STRT as “on the move” reinforces short?term bullish flows from traders using systematic screens. Zacks Momentum Article

Zacks’ momentum screen piece highlighting STRT as “on the move” reinforces short?term bullish flows from traders using systematic screens. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised several forward estimates — notably lifting FY2026 EPS to $6.25 (from $5.40) and increasing Q4 2026, Q2 2027 and Q4 2027 quarter estimates — a material upward revision to annual guidance that could support valuation re?rating if sustained.

Sidoti raised several forward estimates — notably lifting FY2026 EPS to $6.25 (from $5.40) and increasing Q4 2026, Q2 2027 and Q4 2027 quarter estimates — a material upward revision to annual guidance that could support valuation re?rating if sustained. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst previews and consensus commentary on Q3 expectations were published (researchers offering predictions for STRT Q3 earnings); these preview notes set expectations ahead of results and may act as a catalyst when the company reports. Analyst Q3 Predictions

Analyst previews and consensus commentary on Q3 expectations were published (researchers offering predictions for STRT Q3 earnings); these preview notes set expectations ahead of results and may act as a catalyst when the company reports. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the raises, Sidoti cut several quarter estimates — including lowering Q3 2026 (to $1.14 from $1.47) and trimming Q1 2027 (to $1.58 from $2.04) — which introduces near?term earnings risk and may pressure short?term sentiment.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation is a Wisconsin?based designer and manufacturer of mechanical and electronic locking systems for the global automotive market. Established more than five decades ago, the company supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket with a broad portfolio of lock and key solutions tailored to passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles.

The company’s product range includes mechanical locking systems such as door lock cylinders, ignition lock modules, key blanks and door handles, as well as electromechanical and keyless?entry systems.

