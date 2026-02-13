MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,378.84 and traded as low as GBX 1,283.75. MS INTERNATIONAL shares last traded at GBX 1,285, with a volume of 6,034 shares traded.

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £212.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,378.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,399.13.

MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 38.50 EPS for the quarter. MS INTERNATIONAL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 24.42%.

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, construction, and servicing of a range of engineering products and structures in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It operates through Defence and Security, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions. The company offers defense equipment and open die forgings. It also engages in the design, manufacture, construction, maintenance, and restyling of petrol station superstructures and forecourts.

