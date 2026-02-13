Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.81 and traded as high as C$21.52. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$21.41, with a volume of 657,990 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSH.UN. Scotiabank raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.44.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$285.26 million for the quarter. Chartwell Retirement Residences had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chartwell Retirement Residences will post 0.1237392 EPS for the current year.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long-term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.

