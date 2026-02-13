Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 310.02 and traded as high as GBX 357.40. Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 354, with a volume of 1,340,653 shares traded.

HMSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hammerson from GBX 234 to GBX 245 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 405 to GBX 409 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hammerson from GBX 300 to GBX 320 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 339.83.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 334.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 310.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 10.65.

In other Hammerson news, insider Rob Wilkinson bought 155,718 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 323 per share, for a total transaction of £502,969.14. Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné sold 126,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 309, for a total value of £390,143.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,391 shares of company stock valued at $167,046,462. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c.

