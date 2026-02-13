61,391 Shares in U.S. Bancorp $USB Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of USB opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

