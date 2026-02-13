Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 20,814 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Dana S. Deasy purchased 554 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $644,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,300. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA opened at $239.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.35. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a PE ratio of 119.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 3rd. New Street Research set a $257.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

