Comparing Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) & Alset (NASDAQ:AEI)

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) and Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alset and Hitachi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset -105.02% -12.09% -11.50% Hitachi 8.05% 13.27% 5.96%

Volatility and Risk

Alset has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hitachi has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

2.7% of Alset shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hitachi shares are held by institutional investors. 90.3% of Alset shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alset and Hitachi”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset $21.12 million 4.57 -$3.97 million ($1.19) -2.08 Hitachi $64.25 billion 2.58 $4.06 billion $1.48 24.44

Hitachi has higher revenue and earnings than Alset. Alset is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hitachi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alset and Hitachi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hitachi 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

Hitachi beats Alset on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset

Alset Inc. engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. Its Digital Transformation Technology segment provides support, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and artificial intelligent customer service application and metaverse services. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow through instant messaging systems, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, direct marketing platforms, e-real estate, brand protection, and counterfeit and fraud detection; and mobile application product development and other businesses, including information technology services to end-users, service providers, and other commercial users through multiple platforms. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. Its Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. It operates cafes in Singapore and South Korea. The company was formerly known as Alset EHome International Inc. and changed its name to Alset Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others. The company offers system integration, consulting, cloud services, storage, servers, and ATMs; finance solutions, social infrastructure information systems, government and public corporation information system, big data and AI, and IoT and data management; and IT products. It also operates power grids, nuclear and clear energy, renewable energy; provides energy management services and distributed power source solutions; semiconductors; elevators and escalators; air conditioners; industrial equipment; and railway systems. In addition, the company offers medical equipment for radiation therapy, In-vitro diagnosis, and regenerative medicines; automotive systems; home appliances; and water treatment solutions for water supply and sewage infrastructure, industrial water treatment, seawater desalination, and water recycling, as well as maintenance and repair services. Further, it hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, mining machinery, construction solutions, and mine management systems. Additionally, the company offers specialty steel, functional components and equipment, power electronic and magnetic materials, wires, and cable and related products; optical disk drives; and property management services. Hitachi, Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

