Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,930 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 457,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $782,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

