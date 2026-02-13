Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$52.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$61.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

In related news, insider Guy Desharnais sold 4,407 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.15, for a total value of C$198,976.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,120,352.10. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OR opened at C$54.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.29. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$25.35 and a 12-month high of C$65.10. The stock has a market cap of C$10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

