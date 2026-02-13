Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASHTY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $254.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $310.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.59.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.12. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

Ashtead Group plc is a multinational equipment rental company that provides a broad range of rental solutions to construction, industrial, infrastructure and specialty markets. The business supplies temporary access, earthmoving, material handling, power and climate control equipment, tools and ancillaries to contractors, facilities managers and industrial customers. Its model emphasizes short- and long-term equipment hire as an alternative to capital ownership, supported by logistics, maintenance and on-site support to keep customer projects running.

The company’s product and service offering spans general-purpose and specialist equipment categories, including aerial work platforms, excavators and skid steers, generators and power distribution, HVAC and dewatering solutions, and hand and power tools.

