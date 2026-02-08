Brokerages Set Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) PT at $78.69

Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.6923.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REG. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Regency Centers to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 272,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Regency Centers

Here are the key news stories impacting Regency Centers this week:

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.3%

REG opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.88. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.17%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

