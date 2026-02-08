Westpac Banking (ASX:WBC) Insider Sells A$100,000.00 in Stock

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ullmer sold 1 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$100,000.00, for a total value of A$100,000.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

