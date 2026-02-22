Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) vs. Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Head to Head Contrast

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cytosorbents and Zimmer Biomet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $35.60 million 1.13 -$20.72 million ($0.18) -3.56 Zimmer Biomet $8.23 billion 2.38 $705.00 million $3.54 27.89

Analyst Ratings

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Cytosorbents. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zimmer Biomet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Cytosorbents and Zimmer Biomet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 1 1 1 0 2.00 Zimmer Biomet 3 10 8 1 2.32

Cytosorbents presently has a consensus price target of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 739.58%. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus price target of $106.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.56%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Zimmer Biomet.

Risk & Volatility

Cytosorbents has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -27.77% -101.14% -24.38% Zimmer Biomet 8.56% 12.93% 7.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Cytosorbents shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Cytosorbents on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents



Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. The company also develops CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, and removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it develops BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; DrugSorb, a device to remove drugs and chemicals from the blood; and DrugSorb-ATR, an antithrombotic removal system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Zimmer Biomet



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers robotic, surgical, and bone cement products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

