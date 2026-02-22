Apparel Stocks To Watch Now – February 21st

NIKE, TJX Companies, and Target are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, distribute or retail clothing, footwear and related accessories, including fast?fashion, athletic, luxury and department?store brands. Investors view them as consumer?discretionary plays that are sensitive to consumer spending, seasonality, fashion trends, brand strength and supply?chain/inventory dynamics, and they monitor metrics like same?store sales, inventory turnover and gross margins. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

TJX Companies (TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

