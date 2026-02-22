Promising Entertainment Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 21st

Verizon Communications, Live Nation Entertainment, and Roblox are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies involved in creating, distributing, or monetizing content and experiences—such as film and TV studios, streaming services, music labels, videogame developers, live-event promoters, and theme-park operators. For investors, these stocks are often hit-driven and sensitive to consumer tastes, technology and distribution shifts, and cyclical advertising or box-office trends, which can produce both growth opportunities and higher volatility depending on each company’s business model (subscriptions, licensing, advertising, or ticket sales). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYV

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Read More