Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 21st

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Coinbase Global, and Robinhood Markets are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is providing financial services—such as banks, insurance companies, broker-dealers, asset managers, and some fintech firms. Investors buy them to gain exposure to credit conditions, interest-rate movements, and economic cycles because these firms’ revenues and profits are closely tied to lending margins, investment returns, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

