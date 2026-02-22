Reviewing AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCZ) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCZ – Get Free Report) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AGNC Investment and DigitalBridge Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 0.00 DigitalBridge Group 2 6 2 0 2.00

Profitability

DigitalBridge Group has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.86%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

This table compares AGNC Investment and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A DigitalBridge Group N/A 4.78% 2.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AGNC Investment and DigitalBridge Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $1.80 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A DigitalBridge Group $86.09 million 32.69 $70.52 million $0.06 256.75

DigitalBridge Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AGNC Investment.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats AGNC Investment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

