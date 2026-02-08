Newbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBRGU) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBRGU – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Newbridge Acquisition Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRGU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Newbridge Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

About Newbridge Acquisition

Newbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ: NBRGU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank?check company, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering with the objective of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination. As a SPAC, its principal business activity is to identify and complete an acquisition that will allow a private operating company to become publicly listed through a business combination rather than a traditional IPO process.

The company’s securities trade as units on the Nasdaq under the ticker NBRGU, representing the SPAC vehicle prior to any separation of underlying securities or consummation of a business combination.

