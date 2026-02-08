Roku, Inc. $ROKU Position Reduced by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,523 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 327.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.78, for a total transaction of $353,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 59,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,245.32. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 14,361 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,151.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998. The trade was a 98.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $24,878,259. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROKU opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -429.23 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average of $99.02. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $116.66.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Roku from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on Roku and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.72.

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

