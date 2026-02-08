Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Stock Position Lessened by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 480.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total transaction of $2,341,661.64. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,520.76. The trade was a 62.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,354. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 14,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,773 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of BR opened at $182.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.09 and a 1-year high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

