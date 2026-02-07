Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and traded as high as $32.3720. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $32.3720, with a volume of 7,055 shares trading hands.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA is a Spanish airport management company responsible for the operation, maintenance and commercial development of a network of airports and heliports in Spain. As the concessionaire appointed by the Spanish government, the company provides a full range of airport services, including terminal operations, ground handling coordination, security oversight and retail and real estate management within its facilities. Through long?term public?private partnership agreements, Aena oversees critical infrastructure that supports both domestic and international air traffic.

Beyond its core operations in Spain, Aena has expanded its footprint through strategic investments and consultancy contracts in Europe and Latin America.

