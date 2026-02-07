First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.90 and traded as high as $82.35. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $82.29, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average is $74.71.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.0769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $4.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles. Securities are selected and weighted by market-cap. CARZ was launched on May 9, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.