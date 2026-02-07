First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.90 and traded as high as $82.35. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $82.29, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average is $74.71.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.0769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $4.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles. Securities are selected and weighted by market-cap. CARZ was launched on May 9, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
