Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $4.11 Million Position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF $FLMI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,743 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.38% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLMI. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VestGen Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 195,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $25.17.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0762 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

