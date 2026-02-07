New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,812 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Helios Technologies worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 39.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of highly engineered motion and electronic controls solutions. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across mobile and industrial end markets, including agriculture, construction, material handling, oil and gas, and renewable energy. Established in 2018 through a carve-out of established hydraulic and electronic control businesses, Helios has rapidly built scale through strategic acquisitions, broadening its product portfolio and geographic reach.

The company’s Motion Technologies segment offers a comprehensive suite of hydraulic products, including gear pumps, piston pumps and motors, directional and proportional valves, cylinders, reservoirs, filtration systems and accumulators.

Featured Stories

