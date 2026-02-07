SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,071 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $152,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,486,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SDY opened at $153.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $153.81.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index.

