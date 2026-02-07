J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Vistra by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Vistra by 37.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $3,605,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,290,575.90. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $1,424,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,842,690.90. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,680 shares of company stock valued at $28,761,790. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.33.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $149.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $219.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.49 and a 200-day moving average of $184.32.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Profile

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

