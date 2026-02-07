Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $317.61 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.40 and a 1-year high of $321.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

