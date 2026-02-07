Spinnaker Trust Sells 18,671 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,671 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $24,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 91,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 32,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

