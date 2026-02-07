SouthState Bank Corp Reduces Stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF $SCHK

SouthState Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,462 shares during the quarter. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Uptick Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 108.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.