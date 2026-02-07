VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT Shares Sold by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,014 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT opened at $105.60 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage. MOAT was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

