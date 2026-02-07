Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $9.31. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $9.3130, with a volume of 2,510,529 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, January 23rd. iA Financial set a $8.75 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $7.40 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.75 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,208,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth about $15,116,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 239.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,844,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after buying an additional 4,124,392 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,207,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after buying an additional 3,497,923 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver-based precious metals producer and explorer focused on the mining of silver, gold and copper. The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Avino Mine, situated near the historic town of Avino in the state of Durango, Mexico. Avino’s operations encompass underground and open?pit mining, milling and tailings reprocessing, delivering a diversified metal output. In addition to silver and gold production, the Avino Mine yields significant copper by-product credits, enhancing overall project economics.

Beyond its core Mexican operations, Avino holds interests in several exploration and development properties across North America.

