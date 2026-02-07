Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.57. Akso Health Group shares last traded at $1.4850, with a volume of 1,258 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akso Health Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Akso Health Group Stock Down 0.7%

Akso Health Group Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021.

