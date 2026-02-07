Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.7150, with a volume of 106969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBTG shares. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research raised Global Business Travel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.39 million. Global Business Travel Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBTG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 1,238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE: GBTG), formerly known as American Express Global Business Travel, is a provider of end-to-end corporate travel management solutions. The company helps organizations plan, book and manage business travel, meetings and events through an integrated suite of services. Its offerings include traveller support, expense management, virtual and in-person meeting services, data analytics and duty-of-care solutions tailored to enterprise customers.

Operating under a global network of offices and digital platforms, Global Business Travel Group serves clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

