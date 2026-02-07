Bandai Namco (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$12.43, but opened at C$13.09. Bandai Namco shares last traded at C$13.00, with a volume of 20,723 shares changing hands.

Bandai Namco Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.30.

Bandai Namco Company Profile

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc is a Japanese multinational company specializing in the creation and distribution of entertainment products and services. Formed in 2005 through the merger of Bandai Co, Ltd. and Namco Ltd., the company brings together expertise in toy manufacturing, video game development and publishing, amusement facilities, and digital content. Its diverse portfolio spans physical playthings, interactive software, themed attractions and character licensing.

In its Toys & Hobby segment, Bandai Namco produces collectible models, action figures and playsets, including the popular Gundam plastic model kits and Dragon Ball figurines.

