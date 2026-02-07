State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 17,400 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 1.68% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $313,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 425.0% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of MTUM opened at $253.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $240.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.42.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

