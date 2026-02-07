Channing Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Channing Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 6.7% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,164,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,542,000 after buying an additional 42,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock worth $106,153,077. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.47.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $323.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $350.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

