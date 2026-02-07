a16z Perennial Management L.P. Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.2% of a16z Perennial Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,233 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,072,000 after purchasing an additional 958,633 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,311,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,331 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 48,797,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,953,000 after buying an additional 549,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,917,000 after buying an additional 22,700,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.2%

VEA stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $61.10. The company has a market cap of $208.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $67.46.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.