iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Position Decreased by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,216,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,063,916,000 after buying an additional 411,172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,244,071,000 after acquiring an additional 70,645 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,112,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,009,000 after purchasing an additional 372,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,560,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4%

IWF opened at $456.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.42. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $493.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

