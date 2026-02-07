iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB Stock Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITB opened at $109.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day moving average of $104.05. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $82.71 and a 1 year high of $129.89.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes. The Company invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

