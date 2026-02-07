J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,967 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,638,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,218,000 after buying an additional 268,399 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,494,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,951,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 123.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,542,000 after acquiring an additional 481,408 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 682,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,156,000 after acquiring an additional 281,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 579,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,072,000 after acquiring an additional 85,422 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $125.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $132.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.44.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.

